BRIEF-Gecina to redeem ORNANE bonds issued in April 2010 ahead of schedule

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Gecina SA :

* Says it has decided to redeem all of its outstanding ORNANE bonds issued in April 2010 ahead of initial schedule on April 11, 2015

* ORNANE bonds will be redeemed at par value plus interest accrued from last interest payment date for ORNANE bonds, i.e. Jan. 1, 2015, until their effective redemption date, i.e. April 11, 2015.

* ORNANE bond holders will still have option to exercise their conversion right