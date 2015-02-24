BRIEF-Aedifica H1 profit rises to 21.1 million euros

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Aedifica SA :

* H1 profit (owners of the parent) 21.1 million euros ($23.9 million) versus 11.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 rental income 22.9 million euros versus 19.5 million euros a year ago

* Increased dividend forecast for current financial year (2.00 euros gross per share)

* Reports in H1 18 pct increase in rental income as compared to Dec. 31, 2013, ahead of budget

* Reports in H1 28 pct increase in profit excluding IAS 39 and IAS 40, ahead of budget Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)