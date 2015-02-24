FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aedifica H1 profit rises to 21.1 million euros
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Aedifica H1 profit rises to 21.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Aedifica SA :

* H1 profit (owners of the parent) 21.1 million euros ($23.9 million) versus 11.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 rental income 22.9 million euros versus 19.5 million euros a year ago

* Increased dividend forecast for current financial year (2.00 euros gross per share)

* Reports in H1 18 pct increase in rental income as compared to Dec. 31, 2013, ahead of budget

* Reports in H1 28 pct increase in profit excluding IAS 39 and IAS 40, ahead of budget Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.