Feb 24 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais Groupe Sa :

* Reports H1 current operating income of 6.2 million euros ($7.0 million), up 44 pct

* H1 net loss group share is 9.4 million euros versus loss of 14.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 results from activities are 52.5 million euros, down by 13.1 million euros compared to year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)