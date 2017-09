Feb 24 (Reuters) - Alten SA :

* FY revenue 1.37 billion euros ($1.55 billion) versus 1.21 billion euros a year ago

* FY net income group share 79.5 million euros versus 73.8 million euros a year ago

* Says in 2015 economic environment is to remain complicated and its budget for research and development under stress Source text: bit.ly/1DRfxGs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)