BRIEF-Kuehne und Nagel FY 2014 turnover CHF 17.5 bln vs CHF 17.2 bln year ago
#Switzerland Market Report
February 25, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kuehne und Nagel FY 2014 turnover CHF 17.5 bln vs CHF 17.2 bln year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Kuehne und Nagel International AG :

* FY 2014 turnover 17.501 billion Swiss francs ($18.44 billion) versus 17.178 billion year ago

* FY 2014 earnings 644 million francs versus 607 million francs year ago

* Will propose an increased dividend of 4.00 francs per share as well as the payment of an extraordinary dividend of 3.00 francs per share

* FY 2014 EBIT 819 million francs versus 761 million francs year ago Source text: bit.ly/1MQipb5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9493 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

