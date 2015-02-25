FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Apetit Q4 revenue up to EUR 120.8 million
February 25, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Apetit Q4 revenue up to EUR 120.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Apetit Oyj :

* Q4 revenue 120.8 million euros ($137.10 million) versus 97.3 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit excluding non-recurring items 5.3 million euros versus 5.4 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 5.3 million euros versus 5.1 million eurosyear ago

* Says board of directors will propose to annual general meeting that a dividend of 0.70 euro per share be paid (1.00 euro year ago)

* Says group’s 2015 operating profit excluding non-recurring items is expected to improve from previous year’s level

* Says it is anticipated that 2015 operating profit excluding non-recurring items for Q1 of year will be lower than in same quarter a year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

