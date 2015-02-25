FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kapsch Trafficcom 9-month EBIT up 177.5 pct to 23.7 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
February 25, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kapsch Trafficcom 9-month EBIT up 177.5 pct to 23.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Kapsch Trafficcom AG :

* Says revenue of Kapsch Trafficcom Group during first three quarters of 2014/15 fiscal year was 349.5 million euros ($396.68 million), slightly below previous year’s value of 355.0 million euros

* 9-month EBIT at group level increased by 177.5 pct to 23.7 million euros

* Says profit for 9 months, which was negative in comparison period of previous year at -1.3 million euros, only improved to 1.0 million euros as a result

* Says hopes to once again distribute dividends, in contrast to previous year

* Says in coming 2015/16 fiscal year, agenda 2020 should enable an EBIT margin of roughly 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.