Feb 25 (Reuters) - Renta Corp :

* H2 net sales 74.7 million euros ($84.8 million) versus 3.3 million euros year ago

* H2 net profit 46.9 million euros versus loss 8.1 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 negative EBITDA 34.5 million euros versus negative 1.6 million euros year ago

* Net debt 22.7 million euros at Dec. 31, 2014 versus 160.6 million euros at Dec. 31, 2013