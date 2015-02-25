FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hemfosa invests 230 mln SEK in two community service properties
February 25, 2015 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hemfosa invests 230 mln SEK in two community service properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Hemfosa Fastigheter Ab

* Hemfosa is investing in two community service properties and one logistics property at a total underlying property value of approximately MSEK 230.

* The two community service properties are located in western Stockholm, where a preschool and a school (grades 1-6) will be constructed for the tenant Pysslingen, which has signed a 15-year lease.

* Hemfosa is also investing in a property in Västra Götaland comprising a total floor area of 13,283 sqm following extension. A 25-year lease has been signed with the tenant. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)

