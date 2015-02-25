FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gemalto presents findings of its investigations into alleged hacking of sim card
February 25, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Gemalto presents findings of its investigations into alleged hacking of sim card

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Gemalto

* Gemalto press release: gemalto presents the findings of its investigations into the alleged hacking of sim card encryption keys by britain’s government communications headquarters (gchq)and the u.s. National security agency (nsa)

* Investigation into intrusion methods described in document and sophisticated attacks that gemalto detected in 2010 and 2011 give us reasonable grounds to believe that an operation by nsa and gchq probably happened

* Attacks against gemalto only breached its office networks and could not have resulted in a massive theft of sim encryption keys

* None of our other products were impacted by this attack

* Gemalto has never sold sim cards to four of the twelve operators listed in the documents, in particular to the somali carrier where a reported 300,000 keys were stolen.

* A list claiming to represent the locations of our personalization centers shows sim card personalization centers in japan, colombia and italy. However, we did not operate personalization centers in these countries at the time

* Will continue to monitor its networks and improve its processes. We do not plan to communicate further on this matter unless a significant development occurs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

