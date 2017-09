Feb 25 (Reuters) - Olvi Oyj :

* Q4 operating income 4.5 million euros ($5.11 million) versus 5.5 million euros year ago

* Q4 revenue 69.7 million euros versus 70 million euros year ago

* Sees 2015 net sales will be on a par with previous year

* Proposes a dividend of 0.65 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)