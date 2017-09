Feb 25 (Reuters) - F-Secure Oyj :

* Completed previously announced transaction of selling its Personal Cloud Business to Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

* Value of transaction is $60 million in cash

* Transaction’s impact on operating profit due to discontinued operations is estimated to be close to 20 million euros ($22.75 million) positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8792 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)