BRIEF-Alm. Brand FY pretax profit up to DKK 401 million
#Financials
February 25, 2015 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Alm. Brand FY pretax profit up to DKK 401 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Alm. Brand A/S :

* FY total income 7.64 billion Danish crowns ($1.16 billion) versus 7.32 billion crowns year ago

* FY pretax profit 401 million crowns versus 352 million crowns year ago

* FY net profit 356 million crowns versus 213 million crowns year ago

* Recommends a dividend payment of 0.50 crown per share

* 2015 profit before tax is expected to be in range of 200 million - 300 million crowns

* The group’s forward-looking activities are expected to generate profit to the tune of 550 million - 600 million crowns

* The combined ratio for the group’s non-life insurance activities is expected to be in the region of 90-91

* Says winding-up activities are expected to produce a loss of 300 million - 350 million crowns before tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5591 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
