BRIEF-Madkom sees higher sales in 2015-2020
February 25, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Madkom sees higher sales in 2015-2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Madkom SA :

* Announces a 2015-2020 strategy

* Plans to diversify and increase its revenue

* Sees its sales growth at 20 percent over 2015-2016 and at 35 percent in 2017-2020

* Sees its unit‘s, Cloud industry solutions’, revenue grow from 5 percent to 10 percent of the Group’s revenue in 2015-2016 and to 15 percent in the following years

* Intends to diversify its services and launch IT solutions for hotel and medicine industries

* Plans to improve communication, quality of products, management systems and also to implement ISO 27001:2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

