Feb 25 (Reuters) - Konecranes Abp :

* Will deliver 10 all-electric Rubber Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes to Georgia Ports Authority in the US

* With this delivery, scheduled for the summer of 2016, the Port of Savannah will operate a total of 146 Konecranes RTGs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)