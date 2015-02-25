FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gulf Keystone Petroleum says in preliminary talks over potential sale
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Gulf Keystone Petroleum says in preliminary talks over potential sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd :

* Has recently engaged in discussions with a number of parties in relation to possible asset transactions or a sale of company

* Shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would constitute a contravention of relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction

* As at today’s date, company’s cash balance is $69.3 million

* There can be no certainty that any offers will be received and any transaction concluded

* Is undertaking review of financing options and will engage in discussions with its key stakeholders

* Further $26 million gross payment ($20.8 million net to co) for Shaikan crude oil sales is expected to be credited to company’s account shortly

* Has appointed deutsche bank and perella weinberg partners as financial advisers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.