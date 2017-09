Feb 25 (Reuters) - Revenio Group Oyj :

* Signed an agreement to sell entire stock capital of Boomeranger Boats Oy to International Golden Group from United Arab Emirates

* Says parties have agreed not to disclose sale price

* Says sale is estimated to boost group’s cash flow by approximately three million euros ($3.40 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8798 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)