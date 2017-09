Feb 25 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* 500,000 new ordinary shares issued by Fonciere Paris Nord will be listed on the market Euronext Paris as of Feb. 27

* Shares listed following redemption of non-listed bonds redeemable into shares

* New number of outstanding Fonciere Paris Nord shares: 4,844,218 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)