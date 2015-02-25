FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-DVB Bank gets EUR 43 mln from sale by unit of Wizz Air stake during IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - DVB Bank SE :

* Fully consolidated subsidiary of DVB Bank SE holds a participation in Wizz Air Holdings Plc

* Says in initial public offering (IPO) of Wizz Air Holdings Plc, 80 percent of DVB Bank subsidiary’s shareholding was sold

* Says DVB Group gets income from the sale of financial instruments

* Says for DVB Group this leads to income from sale of financial instruments of approximately 43 million euros ($49 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: Story on Wizz Air IPO ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

