BRIEF-DVB Bank gets EUR 43 mln from sale by unit of Wizz Air stake during IPO

Feb 25 (Reuters) - DVB Bank SE :

* Fully consolidated subsidiary of DVB Bank SE holds a participation in Wizz Air Holdings Plc

* Says in initial public offering (IPO) of Wizz Air Holdings Plc, 80 percent of DVB Bank subsidiary’s shareholding was sold

* Says DVB Group gets income from the sale of financial instruments

* Says for DVB Group this leads to income from sale of financial instruments of approximately 43 million euros ($49 million)

($1 = 0.8814 euros)