Feb 25 (Reuters) - Pepees SA :

* Receives 9.8 million zloty ($2.7 million) investment loan from BNP Paribas Bank Polska SA

* Will invest the borrowed money in a starch drying chamber, a water conditioning station and an unloading hub Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6671 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)