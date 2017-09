Feb 25 (Reuters) - Cie Automotive SA :

* H2 net sales 1.15 billion euros ($1.31 billion) versus 893.3 million euros year on year

* H2 net profit 41.6 million euros versus 27.3 million euros year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)