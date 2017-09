Feb 25 (Reuters) - Axway Software SA :

* FY revenue 261.6 million euros ($297.23 million) versus 237.5 million euros year ago

* FY net income of 26.7 million euros versus 35.6 million euros year ago

* Will suggest distribution of a dividend of 0.40 euros per share in respect of 2014