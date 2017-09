BRIEF-Vocento FY net loss widens to 22.4 mln euros from 15.1 mln euros

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Vocento SA :

* Reports full year 2014 revenue of 494.9 million euros ($562.2 million) versus 529.8 million euros year on year

* Full year 2014 EBITDA is 37.6 million euros versus 36.4 million euros year on year

* Full year 2014 net loss is 22.4 million euros versus loss of 15.1 million euros year on year

* Full year 2014 advertising revenue 157.9 million euros versus 156.5 million euros year on year

* Says net financial debt at end of December 2014 was 125.9 million euros versus 149.3 million euros year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)