FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Allreal Holding FY rental earnings up 7.2 pct to CHF 159.2 mln
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 26, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Allreal Holding FY rental earnings up 7.2 pct to CHF 159.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Allreal Holding AG :

* FY 2014 net profit excluding revaluation effect amounting to 109.1 million Swiss francs ($115 million)

* FY operating profit is reported at only 6 percent below that of the previous year

* FY net profit including revaluation effect amounted to 104.4 million Swiss francs, or 14.3 percent below that of the previous year

* Will propose the distribution of 5.50 Swiss francs per share

* FY rental earnings rose by 7.2 percent to 159.2 million francs Source text - bit.ly/1BXEC3t Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9492 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.