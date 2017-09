Feb 26 (Reuters) - Scottish Salmon Company Plc

* Q4 revenue £30.8 million versus £21.5 million year ago

* Q4 harvest volume 7,373 tonnes versus 5,271 tonnes year ago, completing a record quarter

* Q4 EBITDA before fair value adjustment £3.8 million vs £0.8 million a year ago

* Q4 net loss £0.1 million vs profit of £2.9 million a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: