BRIEF-Nio announces exercise of warrants

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Nio Inc :

* Holders of warrants have exercised their rights to buy 5,125,000 shares in Nio Inc at a share price of 1.30 Norwegian crown per share

* Exercise of warrants will provide Nio with 6.7 million crowns ($882,415) in new cash, securing sufficient funding for marketing of Betspin.com

* Kjetil Aasen, CEO and primary insider of Nio, has exercised 1,025,000 warrants at a share price of 1.30 crown per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5928 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)