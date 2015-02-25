FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nio announces exercise of warrants
February 25, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nio announces exercise of warrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Nio Inc :

* Holders of warrants have exercised their rights to buy 5,125,000 shares in Nio Inc at a share price of 1.30 Norwegian crown per share

* Exercise of warrants will provide Nio with 6.7 million crowns ($882,415) in new cash, securing sufficient funding for marketing of Betspin.com

* Kjetil Aasen, CEO and primary insider of Nio, has exercised 1,025,000 warrants at a share price of 1.30 crown per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5928 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

