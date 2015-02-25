BRIEF-Empiric Student Property to raise about 75 mln stg via institutional placing

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Empiric Student Property Plc

* To raise a target amount of approximately 75 million pounds (before expenses) (1) via institutional placing and offer for subscription of new ordinary shares at a price of 102.5 pence per share

* Net proceeds from issue will assist in funding group’s acquisition pipeline

* Company has today declared a second interim dividend of 0.5 pence per share in respect of period from ipo on 30 June 2015 to 31 December 2014 payable on or around 20 March 2015

* Expects to pay dividends of at least 2 pence per share for first six months of 2015 and will target an annual dividend of at least 6 pence per share for financial year commencing 1 July 2015