Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ebro Foods SA :

* H2 net sales 1.13 billion euros ($1.28 billion) versus 983 million euros year on year

* H2 net profit 79.2 million euros versus 61.8 million euros year on year

* FY 2014 EBITDA 287.3 million euros versus 282.4 million euros year on year

* Net debt at end Dec. 405.6 million euros versus 338.3 million euros year on year