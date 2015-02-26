FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Massmart Holdings posts 6.7 pct rise in 52-week EBITDA
February 26, 2015

BRIEF-Massmart Holdings posts 6.7 pct rise in 52-week EBITDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Massmart Holdings Ltd

* For 52 weeks ended 28 december 2014 massmart’s total sales of R78.2 billion increased by 10.4 pct

* Comparable stores’ sales growth was 7.5 pct with product inflation of 4.8 pct for 52 weeks ended 28 december 2014

* Group EBITDA of R2.9 billion, before foreign exchange movements, grew by 6.7 pct for 52 weeks ended 28 december 2014

* Gross final cash dividend of 275 cents per share, in respect of year ended 28 December 2014

* In 8 weeks to 22 February 2015, total sales increased by 10 pct and comparable sales increased by 7.9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
