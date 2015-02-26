FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ahold says Q4 sales up 7.9 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 26, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ahold says Q4 sales up 7.9 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Ahold Nv

* Ahold : Ahold fourth quarter and full year 2014

* 4th qtr sales of 8.1 billion euro, up 7.9 pct driven by currency and improved sales trends (up 2.6 pct at constant exchange rates)

* Underlying operating margin of 3.7 pct; excluding impact of Spar acquisition, stable versus prior two quarters at 3.9 pct

* Dividend increased by 2.1 pct to 0.48 euro per share

* New 500 million euro share buyback program over next 12 months

* Operating income of 1,250 million euro was slightly higher than last year.

* Completed our 2012-2014 simplicity program, achieved 865 million euro in cost and efficiency improvements, exceeding target of 600 million euro

* Margins in the Netherlands will be impacted by increased investments. We expect this to have additional 25 bps dilutive effect on segment’s margin

* FY net income attributable to common shareholders 594 million euros versus 2,537 million euros a year earlier

* FY net sales at 32.774 billion euros versus 32.615 billion a year earlier

* Expected to deliver 350 million euro of cost and efficiency improvements in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.