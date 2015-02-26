FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spur Corp says 6-month pretax profit fell 12.1 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 26, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Spur Corp says 6-month pretax profit fell 12.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Spur Corporation Ltd

* In six months to Dec. 2014 total restaurant sales increased by 14.1 pct to R3.2 billion

* Revenue R408.7 mln for 6 months to Dec 31

* Profit before tax declined by 12.1 pct to R92.1 million for 6 months to Dec

* Interim dividend was increased 8.8 pct to 62 cents per share

* Basic earnings per share 61.6 cents for 6 months to Dec. 31

* Consumer spending in group’s middle-income target market is unlikely to improve markedly in next 12 to 18 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

