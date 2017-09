Feb 26 (Reuters) - Valneva SE :

* FY total revenues and grants 42.4 million euros ($48.18 million) versus 36 million euros year ago

* 2014 EBITDA improvement to loss of 7.4 million euros compared to loss of 20.4 million euros EBITDA on a pro forma basis in 2013

* 2015 revenues expected to be boosted by recently completed acquisition of dukoral vaccine and a nordic vaccine sales infrastructure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)