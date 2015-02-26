FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rabobank FY net profit down 8 pct to 1.84 bln euros
February 26, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Rabobank FY net profit down 8 pct to 1.84 bln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen Boerenleenbank Ba

* Net profit of 1,842 million euros, down 8 percent versus year earlier

* Result in 2014 was negatively affected by the resolution levy of eur 321 million in relation to the nationalisation of sns reaal

* Bad debt costs were stable but still high at eur 2.6 billion, and include the non-recurring effect of the aqr

* Review of governance initiated, to be completed in 2015

* FY income of 12,857 million euros versus 13,030 million euros a year earlier

* Liquidity position remained strong, with total liquidity buffer of eur 80 billion (2013: eur 84 billion)

* Loan portfolio at 430,391 million euro, down 1 percent from year earlier

* “foresee mixed picture for 2015 with positive economic outlook on one hand, and on other realisation that for some of our customers will still be difficult year”

* Customer savings deposits declined by 6% to eur 142.6 billion

* In 2015, we expect all market sectors to be able to post growth Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1LGKAFT) Further company coverage:

