Feb 26 (Reuters) - Rovi :

* FY 2014 EBITDA 36.6 million euros ($41.6 million) versus 32.4 million euros year ago

* Total debt 36.3 million euros on Dec. 31, 2014 versus 31 million euros on Dec. 31, 2013

* Expects operating revenue to grow from mid to high single digit for 2015