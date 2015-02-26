FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Salermo and Magna Finance to initiate a compulsory redemption of Agrokultura shares
February 26, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Salermo and Magna Finance to initiate a compulsory redemption of Agrokultura shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Agrokultura AB :

* Salermo SA and Magna intend to assemble their holding of shares in Agrokultura so that there will be legal conditions to initiate a compulsory redemption of outstanding shares in Agrokultura

* Nasdaq Stockholm has approved application on delisting from Nasdaq First North made by Agrokultura AB

* According the previous statement there have not been legal conditions to initiate a compulsory redemption of outstanding shares in Agrokultura Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

