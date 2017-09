Feb 26 (Reuters) - Reed Elsevier NV :

* FY 2014 revenue 7.16 billion euros versus 7.12 billion euros year ago

* FY 2014 underlying adjusted operating profit 2.16 billion euros versus 2.06 billion euros year ago

* Announces FY 2014 dividend of 0.59 euros per share, up 16 percent

* Sees another year of modest underlying revenue growth for FY 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1AMRLJA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)