BRIEF-Alm Equity Q4 operating profit up to SEK 36.7 million

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Alm Equity AB :

* Q4 net sales 213.8 million Swedish crowns ($25.75 million) versus 95.3 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating profit 36.7 million crowns versus 16.7 million crowns year ago

* Says proposes a dividend of 1 preferred share per 100 ordinary shares through a stock dividend issue instead of cash dividends, which corresponds to a value of about 1.20 crown per ordinary share

* Says proposes 8.40 crowns as dividend in cash per preference share to be paid in 2.10 crowns quarterly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3084 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)