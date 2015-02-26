FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Solvay Q4 group net sales up 8.9 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 26, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Solvay Q4 group net sales up 8.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Solvay

* Q4 group net sales at 2,574 m, up 8.9% yoy, with volumes 3.7%, forex 2.9 pct and price 2.2 pct

* Q4 rebitda at 414 m, up 10.5% yoy Margins widened to 16.1% of net sales, up 30 basis points yoy

* Q4 adjusted net income solvay share at  208 m versus  25 m in 2013

* Fy dividend increase proposed:  3.40 gross per share, up 6.3% compared to last year

* Solvay is currently well-positioned to meet its 2016 ambitions

* Q4 free cash flow at 542 million; net debt down at  778 million from  1,665 m in Q3 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.