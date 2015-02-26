BRIEF-Anheuser-Busch Inbev FY revenue rises 5.9 pct to $47.06 bln

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Anheuser-busch Inbev Sa

* Anheuser-Busch Inbev reports fourth quarter and full year 2014 results

* Revenue grew by 5.9 pct in FY14 and by 7.6 pct in Q414, with revenue per hl growth of 5.3% in FY14 and 7.6 pct in Q414.

* Total volumes grew by 0.6 pct in FY14, with own beer volumes growing by 0.5 pct and non-beer volumes growing by 1.3 pct. Total volumes were flat in Q414, with own beer volumes growing by 0.2 pct, while non-beer volumes declined by 1.8 pct

* Normalized profit attributable to equity holders of AB Inbev increased in nominal terms by 11.7 pct to 8 865 million usd in FY14 from 7 936 million usd in FY13

* EBITDA grew 6.6 pct in FY14 to 18 542 million usd, with margin improvement of 25 bps to 39.4 pct

* Final dividend of 2.00 eur per share (2.27 usd based on the fx rate as at 25 Fbruary 2015), subject to shareholder approval at the AGM on 29 April 2015

* Expect revenue per hl to grow organically in line with inflation, on a constant geographic basis, as a result of our revenue management initiatives and continued improvements in mix

* Expect cos per hl to increase organically by low single digits, on a constant geographic basis,

* FY total volumes 458801 thousand hls versus 425939 thousand hls year earlier

* FY total volumes 458801 thousand hls versus 425939 thousand hls year earlier

* FY revenue $47.06 billion versus $43.19 billion year earlier