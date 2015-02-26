FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cembra Money Bank FY net revenues up 7 pct to CHF 379.4 mln
February 26, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cembra Money Bank FY net revenues up 7 pct to CHF 379.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Cembra Money Bank AG :

* Cembra Money Bank 2014 net income up 5 pct to 139.9 million Swiss francs ($147.4 million) - successful first full year as stand-alone bank

* FY net revenues increased by 7 pct to 379.4 million Swiss francs

* FY net financing receivables up 2 pct to 4.1 billion Swiss francs gaining market share in all product lines

* Guidance for 2015 with expected EPS between 4.50 Swiss francs and 4.70 Swiss francs

* Proposed 9 pct higher dividend per share of 3.10 Swiss francs and authorisation to use up to 100 million Swiss francs excess capital to buy back shares in case of a liquidity event by major shareholder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9489 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

