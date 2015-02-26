BRIEF-Micronas FY sales up 4.3 pct to CHF 158.5 mln

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG :

* Sales and profit expectations for 2014 fulfilled

* Proposal to distribute 0.05 Swiss francs per registered share

* Board of directors decides to carry out share buy-back worth up to 20 million Swiss francs ($21 million)

* 71 million Swiss francs in sales forecast for first half of 2015; percentage EBIT margin in mid-single digit range

* FY consolidated net sales at micronas group increased 4.3 percent on previous year to reach 158.5 million Swiss francs

* After adjusting sales figures to exclude discontinued dashboard controllers, increase was 8.1 percent

* Profit for 2014 financial year came to 3.4 million Swiss francs, compared with 6.6 million Swiss francs in 2013

* FY operating profit (EBIT) was down from previous year’s 8.1 million Swiss francs to 6.4 million Swiss francs

* Buy-back program starts in march 2015 and will end on Dec. 31, 2016 at latest

* Owing to conversion of money held in foreign currencies, for 2015 loss is expected at net profit level