BRIEF-DKSH Holding FY net sales up to EUR 9.8 bln
February 26, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-DKSH Holding FY net sales up to EUR 9.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - DKSH Holding AG :

* FY 2014 reported in Swiss francs, EBIT amounted to 272.7 million Swiss francs ($288.5 million)

* FY net sales 9.8 billion Swiss francs versus 9.6 billion Swiss francs year ago

* Expects a continued dynamic net sales growth and double-digit EBIT growth at constant exchange rates in 2015

* Looking into 2016, continues to project net sales of around 12 billion Swiss francs at constant exchange rates (compound annual growth rate of 8 percent between 2013 and 2016)

* Sees 2016 EBIT of around 380 million Swiss francs at constant exchange rates, which should translate into profit after tax of some 270 million Swiss francs at constant exchange rates

* To propose dividend of 1.15 Swiss francs per share for the financial year 2014 Source text - bit.ly/1anV1Tj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9452 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
