Feb 26 (Reuters) - Pixium Vision SA :

* FY net loss of 11.6 million euros ($13.2 million) versus loss of 6.1 million euros a year ago

* Company closed 2014 with net cash position of 42.1 million euros against 9.4 million euros a year earlier ($1 = 0.8800 euros)