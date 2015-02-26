FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MLP confirms preliminary FY figures, sees slight increase in EBIT in 2015
#Financials
February 26, 2015 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-MLP confirms preliminary FY figures, sees slight increase in EBIT in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - MLP AG :

* Executive board proposes dividend increase to 17 cents

* FY preliminary figures confirmed: total revenue up 6 percent to 531.1 million euros ($603 million), EBIT up 27 percent to 39.0 million euros

* At 27.5 billion euros, assets under management set new record - 2014 most successful year to date in wealth management

* Outlook: despite difficult market conditions and extensive future investments, MLP anticipates a slight increase in EBIT in 2015

* FY net profit rose by 21 percent to 29.0 million euros (23.9 million euros)

* Anticipates that difficult market conditions will continue throughout financial year 2015

* In fields of health insurance and wealth management, MLP anticipates a slight increase in revenue in 2015

* Anticipates stable sales revenue in field of old-age provision in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

