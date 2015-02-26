FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions launches capital increase worth 255 mln euros
#Financials
February 26, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions launches capital increase worth 255 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Fonciere des Regions SA :

* Launches a share capital increase of approximately 255 million euros ($290 million) with shareholder preferential subscription rights

* Share capital increase is fully underwritten through subscription commitments from existing shareholders and a syndicate of banks

* 3,917,722 new shares will be issued at a price of 65 euros per share, representing gross proceeds of 254,651,930 euros Source text: bit.ly/17AsNmz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

