BRIEF-Cxense Q4 net operating loss widens to $3.9 million

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Cxense ASA :

* Q4 revenue $4.2 million versus $3.2 million year ago

* Q4 net operating loss $3.9 million versus loss $2.8 million year ago

* Says order intake with signing of 34 new contracts in Q4 2014 compared to 22 new contracts in Q3 2014

* Says revenue resulting from new contracts will have full effect from Q1 2015 and give company a solid start of 2015

* Says market outlook for the DMP remains strong, also expects to bring the Cxense DMP into new market verticals throughout 2015