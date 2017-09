Feb 26 (Reuters) - Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG :

* Q1 total sales increased from 6.05 million euros ($6.88 million) to 8.31 million euros

* Due to current geopolitical developments in emerging markets will concentrate on more stable markets in Europe, Japan and the USA in particular Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)