FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mdxhealth Q4 net loss narrows to $3 mln
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 26, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mdxhealth Q4 net loss narrows to $3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - MDxHealth SA :

* Total company revenues for full year ended Dec. 31, 2014, increased by 54 percent to $11.7 million

* Q4 revenue $3.4 million versus $1.6 million a year ago

* In Q4 2014, company reported a net loss of $3.0 million, compared to a net loss of $4.4 million in same period of 2013

* Net loss for year ended Dec. 31, 2014, was $15.3 million, compared to $16.2 million loss, for the prior year

* For FY 2015, company expects continuing growth in confirmMDx test volume and revenue

* Gross margin on confirmMDx revenue for 2015 is anticipated to improve

* Sees 2015 revenue of $16 million to $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.