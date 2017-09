Feb 26 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings :

* Howard Davies, chairman, has today tendered his resignation from Phoenix board effective 31 August 2015

* Is commencing process for recruitment of his successor as chairman

* Howard will remain engaged as chairman until his resignation date of 31 August 2015