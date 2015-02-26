BRIEF-Tigenix launches 25 million euros convertible bonds offering

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Tigenix NV :

* Tigenix launches an offering of 25 million euros convertible bonds

* Net proceeds of offering will be used by company primarily in connection with clinical development of its products

* Convertible bonds are expected to be issued at 100 pct of principal amount on 6 March 2015 and redeemed at 100 pct of principal amount on 6 March 2018

* Initial conversion price will be set at a premium of 25 pct - 30 pct to reference share price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)